you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AU Small Financ Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 724.01 crore, up 40.35% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AU Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 724.01 crore in June 2021 up 40.35% from Rs. 515.8517 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.20 crore in June 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 200.81 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 451.25 crore in June 2021 up 1.27% from Rs. 445.59 crore in June 2020.

AU Small Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.58 in June 2020.

Close

AU Small Financ shares closed at 1,264.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 80.16% over the last 12 months.

AU Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,135.411,042.28953.80
(b) Income on Investment172.48182.30198.10
(c) Int. on balances With RBI14.6718.6021.81
(d) Others30.9349.1910.41
Other Income184.19276.65225.80
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended629.48636.54668.26
Employees Cost282.62336.83179.34
Other Expenses174.34221.84116.72
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies451.25373.81445.59
Provisions And Contingencies176.59177.78181.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax274.66196.03264.34
Tax71.4627.0663.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities203.20168.98200.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period203.20168.98200.81
Equity Share Capital312.94312.21306.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II--23.3721.72
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.505.496.58
Diluted EPS6.435.456.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.505.496.58
Diluted EPS6.435.456.52
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,495.941,502.83447.12
ii) Net NPA765.99755.45163.19
i) % of Gross NPA0.044.251.69
ii) % of Net NPA0.022.180.62
Return on Assets %--0.340.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #AU Small Financ #AU Small Finance Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 10:00 am

