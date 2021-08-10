AU Small Financ Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 724.01 crore, up 40.35% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 724.01 crore in June 2021 up 40.35% from Rs. 515.8517 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.20 crore in June 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 200.81 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 451.25 crore in June 2021 up 1.27% from Rs. 445.59 crore in June 2020.

AU Small Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.58 in June 2020.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 1,264.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 80.16% over the last 12 months.