AU Small Financ Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 515.85 crore, up 30.41% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 515.85 crore in June 2020 up 30.41% from Rs. 395.5743 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.81 crore in June 2020 up 5.51% from Rs. 190.32 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 445.59 crore in June 2020 up 53.21% from Rs. 290.84 crore in June 2019.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 6.58 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2019.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 754.10 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 14.86% over the last 12 months.