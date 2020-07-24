App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Small Financ Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 515.85 crore, up 30.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AU Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 515.85 crore in June 2020 up 30.41% from Rs. 395.5743 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.81 crore in June 2020 up 5.51% from Rs. 190.32 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 445.59 crore in June 2020 up 53.21% from Rs. 290.84 crore in June 2019.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 6.58 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2019.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 754.10 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 14.86% over the last 12 months.

AU Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills953.80952.72768.74
(b) Income on Investment198.10159.96143.24
(c) Int. on balances With RBI21.8111.314.21
(d) Others10.4159.4641.20
Other Income225.80183.15210.94
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended668.26628.51561.82
Employees Cost179.34204.49185.89
Other Expenses116.72217.82129.78
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies445.59315.79290.84
Provisions And Contingencies181.25150.5731.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax264.34165.21259.33
Tax63.5342.8969.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities200.81122.32190.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period200.81122.32190.32
Equity Share Capital306.41304.12292.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II21.7221.9918.56
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.584.036.51
Diluted EPS6.523.976.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.584.036.51
Diluted EPS6.523.976.41
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA447.12457.78485.70
ii) Net NPA163.19217.30289.00
i) % of Gross NPA1.691.682.08
ii) % of Net NPA0.620.811.25
Return on Assets %0.460.300.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #AU Small Financ #AU Small Finance Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

