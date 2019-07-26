App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Small Financ Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 395.57 crore, up 38.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AU Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 395.57 crore in June 2019 up 38.13% from Rs. 286.3697 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.32 crore in June 2019 up 147.74% from Rs. 76.82 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 290.84 crore in June 2019 up 90.88% from Rs. 152.37 crore in June 2018.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 6.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2018.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 634.10 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.58% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.

AU Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills768.74709.03471.93
(b) Income on Investment143.2490.7950.35
(c) Int. on balances With RBI4.2110.189.91
(d) Others41.2066.8668.09
Other Income210.94130.55103.05
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended561.82489.96313.91
Employees Cost185.89159.57140.54
Other Expenses129.78142.2096.50
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies290.84215.68152.37
Provisions And Contingencies31.5139.2335.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax259.33176.44117.26
Tax69.0158.2140.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities190.32118.2476.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period190.32118.2476.82
Equity Share Capital292.40292.36290.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II18.5619.3120.72
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.514.052.69
Diluted EPS6.413.982.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.514.052.69
Diluted EPS6.413.982.62
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA485.70470.14333.50
ii) Net NPA289.00294.50210.64
i) % of Gross NPA2.082.042.17
ii) % of Net NPA1.251.291.38
Return on Assets %0.570.390.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #AU Small Financ #AU Small Finance Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

