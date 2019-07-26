AU Small Financ Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 395.57 crore, up 38.13% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 395.57 crore in June 2019 up 38.13% from Rs. 286.3697 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.32 crore in June 2019 up 147.74% from Rs. 76.82 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 290.84 crore in June 2019 up 90.88% from Rs. 152.37 crore in June 2018.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 6.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2018.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 634.10 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.58% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.