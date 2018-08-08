AU Small Financ standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 286.37 crore

Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 286.37 crore and net profit was Rs 76.82 crore. Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × AU Small Finance Bank has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 286.37 crore and net profit was Rs 76.82 crore. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs -177.5063 crore and net profit was Rs 61.83 crore.. AU Small Financ shares closed at 659.50 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given 8.47% returns over the last 6 months and 19.60% over the last 12 months. AU Small Finance Bank Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills -- -- -- (b) Income on Investment 471.93 -- -- (c) Int. on balances With RBI 50.35 -- -- (d) Others 78.00 -- -- Other Income 103.05 134.45 57.87 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 313.91 244.85 177.51 Employees Cost 140.54 135.55 71.05 Other Expenses 96.50 131.25 45.83 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 152.37 -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 35.11 29.62 29.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 117.26 124.91 95.35 Tax 40.44 41.86 33.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.82 83.04 61.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.82 83.04 61.83 Equity Share Capital 290.03 285.70 284.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II 20.72 -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.69 2.91 2.18 Diluted EPS 2.62 2.84 2.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.69 2.91 2.18 Diluted EPS 2.62 2.84 2.12 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 333.50 -- -- ii) Net NPA 210.64 -- -- i) % of Gross NPA 2.17 -- -- ii) % of Net NPA 1.38 -- -- Return on Assets % 0.39 -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:02 pm