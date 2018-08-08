AU Small Financ standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 286.37 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills -- -- -- (b) Income on Investment 471.93 -- -- (c) Int. on balances With RBI 50.35 -- -- (d) Others 78.00 -- -- Other Income 103.05 134.45 57.87 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 313.91 244.85 177.51 Employees Cost 140.54 135.55 71.05 Other Expenses 96.50 131.25 45.83 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 152.37 -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 35.11 29.62 29.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 117.26 124.91 95.35 Tax 40.44 41.86 33.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.82 83.04 61.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.82 83.04 61.83 Equity Share Capital 290.03 285.70 284.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II 20.72 -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.69 2.91 2.18 Diluted EPS 2.62 2.84 2.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.69 2.91 2.18 Diluted EPS 2.62 2.84 2.12 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 333.50 -- -- ii) Net NPA 210.64 -- -- i) % of Gross NPA 2.17 -- -- ii) % of Net NPA 1.38 -- -- Return on Assets % 0.39 -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited