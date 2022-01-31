AU Small Financ Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 820.42 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 820.42 crore in December 2021 up 29.58% from Rs. 633.121 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.05 crore in December 2021 down 36.94% from Rs. 479.02 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 458.43 crore in December 2021 down 47.48% from Rs. 872.85 crore in December 2020.

AU Small Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.62 in December 2020.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 1,270.70 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.77% returns over the last 6 months and 35.26% over the last 12 months.