AU Small Financ Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 506.83 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 506.83 crore in December 2019 up 45.65% from Rs. 347.9705 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.20 crore in December 2019 up 99.51% from Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 312.85 crore in December 2019 up 75.1% from Rs. 178.67 crore in December 2018.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2018.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 974.55 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.44% returns over the last 6 months and 65.43% over the last 12 months.