you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Small Financ Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 506.83 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AU Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 506.83 crore in December 2019 up 45.65% from Rs. 347.9705 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.20 crore in December 2019 up 99.51% from Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 312.85 crore in December 2019 up 75.1% from Rs. 178.67 crore in December 2018.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2018.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 974.55 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.44% returns over the last 6 months and 65.43% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills883.25810.13630.33
(b) Income on Investment154.59155.6773.91
(c) Int. on balances With RBI5.674.6114.51
(d) Others68.1063.0269.59
Other Income161.22150.79105.92
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended604.78581.84440.37
Employees Cost187.11182.13151.23
Other Expenses168.10142.55123.99
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies312.85277.70178.67
Provisions And Contingencies40.1161.0132.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax272.74216.69146.21
Tax82.5444.7550.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities190.20171.9495.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period190.20171.9495.33
Equity Share Capital303.69293.43292.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II19.2817.8719.02
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.435.873.26
Diluted EPS6.355.793.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.435.873.26
Diluted EPS6.355.793.21
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA504.00503.84420.73
ii) Net NPA268.14282.85262.65
i) % of Gross NPA1.882.012.09
ii) % of Net NPA1.011.141.31
Return on Assets %0.510.490.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #AU Small Financ #AU Small Finance Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

