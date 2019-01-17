AU Small Financ Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 347.97 crore, up 262.8% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 347.97 crore in December 2018 up 262.8% from Rs. 213.7461 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2018 up 20.79% from Rs. 78.92 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 178.67 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2017.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 620.25 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.