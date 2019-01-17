AU Small Financ Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 347.97 crore, up 262.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AU Small Finance Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 347.97 crore in December 2018 up 262.8% from Rs. 213.7461 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2018 up 20.79% from Rs. 78.92 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 178.67 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.
AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2017.
AU Small Financ shares closed at 620.25 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|AU Small Finance Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|630.33
|538.96
|--
|(b) Income on Investment
|73.91
|59.05
|--
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|14.51
|11.48
|--
|(d) Others
|69.59
|73.89
|--
|Other Income
|105.92
|122.51
|106.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|440.37
|362.34
|213.75
|Employees Cost
|151.23
|149.77
|118.29
|Other Expenses
|123.99
|118.59
|85.26
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|178.67
|175.19
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|32.46
|34.98
|32.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|146.21
|140.21
|120.03
|Tax
|50.88
|48.79
|41.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|95.33
|91.42
|78.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|95.33
|91.42
|78.92
|Equity Share Capital
|292.23
|292.11
|285.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|19.02
|17.77
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.26
|3.15
|2.77
|Diluted EPS
|3.21
|3.08
|2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.26
|3.15
|2.77
|Diluted EPS
|3.21
|3.08
|2.70
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|420.73
|371.04
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|262.65
|231.56
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|2.09
|2.03
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|1.31
|1.28
|--
|Return on Assets %
|0.36
|0.40
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited