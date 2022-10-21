 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atul Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,355.68 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,355.68 crore in September 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 1,211.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.30 crore in September 2022 up 13.09% from Rs. 148.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 260.14 crore in September 2022 up 11.07% from Rs. 234.22 crore in September 2021.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 57.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 50.30 in September 2021.

Atul shares closed at 8,655.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.65% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,355.68 1,425.75 1,211.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,355.68 1,425.75 1,211.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 687.45 739.10 638.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.99 52.75 47.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.34 -33.23 -24.03
Power & Fuel 170.57 -- 106.29
Employees Cost 78.65 74.73 70.02
Depreciation 40.02 39.76 36.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.83 385.90 167.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.51 166.74 168.11
Other Income 71.61 46.56 29.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.12 213.30 197.68
Interest 0.37 0.60 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 219.75 212.70 197.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 219.75 212.70 197.50
Tax 51.45 54.16 48.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 168.30 158.54 148.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 168.30 158.54 148.82
Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.51 29.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.00 53.67 50.30
Diluted EPS 57.00 53.67 50.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.03 53.67 50.30
Diluted EPS 57.00 53.67 50.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
