Atul Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,007.42 crore, up 27.97% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,007.42 crore in September 2018 up 27.97% from Rs. 787.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.02 crore in September 2018 up 69.86% from Rs. 70.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.79 crore in September 2018 up 57.33% from Rs. 132.71 crore in September 2017.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 40.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 23.62 in September 2017.

Atul shares closed at 3,201.35 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.93% returns over the last 6 months and 34.00% over the last 12 months.