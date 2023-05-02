 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,085.88 crore, down 22.37% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,085.88 crore in March 2023 down 22.37% from Rs. 1,398.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.44 crore in March 2023 down 40.45% from Rs. 148.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.30 crore in March 2023 down 32.23% from Rs. 232.11 crore in March 2022.

Atul
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,085.88 1,194.47 1,398.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,085.88 1,194.47 1,398.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 490.32 567.65 668.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.80 34.20 42.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 62.23 13.08 58.11
Power & Fuel -- -- 126.22
Employees Cost 76.75 71.33 74.78
Depreciation 41.76 41.31 36.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 294.83 328.45 220.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.19 138.45 172.60
Other Income 36.35 44.92 22.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.54 183.37 195.49
Interest 0.73 0.42 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.81 182.95 193.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.81 182.95 193.70
Tax 26.37 46.08 45.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.44 136.87 148.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.44 136.87 148.51
Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.51 29.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.96 46.36 50.19
Diluted EPS 29.96 46.36 50.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.96 46.36 50.19
Diluted EPS 29.96 46.36 50.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited