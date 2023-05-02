Atul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,085.88 crore, down 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,085.88 crore in March 2023 down 22.37% from Rs. 1,398.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.44 crore in March 2023 down 40.45% from Rs. 148.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.30 crore in March 2023 down 32.23% from Rs. 232.11 crore in March 2022.