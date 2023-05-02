English
    Atul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,085.88 crore, down 22.37% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,085.88 crore in March 2023 down 22.37% from Rs. 1,398.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.44 crore in March 2023 down 40.45% from Rs. 148.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.30 crore in March 2023 down 32.23% from Rs. 232.11 crore in March 2022.

    Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 50.19 in March 2022.

    Atul shares closed at 6,871.60 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.36% returns over the last 6 months and -22.80% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,085.881,194.471,398.82
    Total Income From Operations1,085.881,194.471,398.82
    Consumption of Raw Materials490.32567.65668.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.8034.2042.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks62.2313.0858.11
    Employees Cost76.7571.3374.78
    Depreciation41.7641.3136.62
    Other Expenses294.83328.45220.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.19138.45172.60
    Other Income36.3544.9222.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.54183.37195.49
    Interest0.730.421.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.81182.95193.70
    P/L Before Tax114.81182.95193.70
    Tax26.3746.0845.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.44136.87148.51
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.44136.87148.51
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5129.59
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.9646.3650.19
    Diluted EPS29.9646.3650.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.9646.3650.19
    Diluted EPS29.9646.3650.19
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    b) Non-encumbered
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
