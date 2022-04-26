 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atul Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,398.82 crore, up 29.76% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,398.82 crore in March 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 1,078.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.51 crore in March 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 169.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.11 crore in March 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 258.00 crore in March 2021.

Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 57.06 in March 2021.

Atul shares closed at 9,795.70 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.25% returns over the last 6 months and 18.50% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,398.82 1,344.57 1,078.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,398.82 1,344.57 1,078.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 668.06 733.03 502.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.22 35.34 40.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 58.11 -88.14 -25.52
Power & Fuel 126.22 -- 88.21
Employees Cost 74.78 66.76 64.30
Depreciation 36.62 37.57 31.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 220.21 364.07 165.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.60 195.94 210.59
Other Income 22.89 7.49 15.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.49 203.43 226.41
Interest 1.79 0.59 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 193.70 202.84 225.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 193.70 202.84 225.90
Tax 45.19 48.73 56.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 148.51 154.11 169.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 148.51 154.11 169.18
Equity Share Capital 29.59 29.59 29.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.19 52.09 57.06
Diluted EPS 50.19 52.09 57.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.19 52.09 57.06
Diluted EPS 50.19 52.09 57.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
