Atul Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,000.84 crore, up 15.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,000.84 crore in March 2019 up 15.49% from Rs. 866.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.54 crore in March 2019 up 8.63% from Rs. 99.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.71 crore in March 2019 up 15.02% from Rs. 171.02 crore in March 2018.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 36.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 33.68 in March 2018.

Atul shares closed at 3,450.25 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 28.17% over the last 12 months.