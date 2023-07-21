Atul Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,030.24 crore, down 27.74% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,030.24 1,085.88 1,425.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,030.24 1,085.88 1,425.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 537.50 490.32 739.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 43.26 40.80 52.75 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.13 62.23 -33.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 79.18 76.75 74.73 Depreciation 42.74 41.76 39.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 264.52 294.83 385.90 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.17 79.19 166.74 Other Income 27.48 36.35 46.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.65 115.54 213.30 Interest 0.52 0.73 0.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.13 114.81 212.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 131.13 114.81 212.70 Tax 34.55 26.37 54.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.58 88.44 158.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.58 88.44 158.54 Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.51 29.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 32.72 29.96 53.67 Diluted EPS 32.72 29.96 53.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 32.72 29.96 53.67 Diluted EPS 32.72 29.96 53.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited