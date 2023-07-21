English
    Atul Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,030.24 crore, down 27.74% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:Net Sales at Rs 1,030.24 crore in June 2023 down 27.74% from Rs. 1,425.75 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.58 crore in June 2023 down 39.08% from Rs. 158.54 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.39 crore in June 2023 down 31.09% from Rs. 253.06 crore in June 2022.
    Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 53.67 in June 2022.Atul shares closed at 6,581.45 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.16% returns over the last 6 months and -21.64% over the last 12 months.
    Atul
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,030.241,085.881,425.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,030.241,085.881,425.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials537.50490.32739.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.2640.8052.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.1362.23-33.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.1876.7574.73
    Depreciation42.7441.7639.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses264.52294.83385.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.1779.19166.74
    Other Income27.4836.3546.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.65115.54213.30
    Interest0.520.730.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.13114.81212.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax131.13114.81212.70
    Tax34.5526.3754.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.5888.44158.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.5888.44158.54
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5129.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.7229.9653.67
    Diluted EPS32.7229.9653.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.7229.9653.67
    Diluted EPS32.7229.9653.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:55 pm

