Atul Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,425.75 crore, up 37.39% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,425.75 crore in June 2022 up 37.39% from Rs. 1,037.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.54 crore in June 2022 up 1.57% from Rs. 156.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.06 crore in June 2022 up 2.84% from Rs. 246.06 crore in June 2021.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 53.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 52.76 in June 2021.

Atul shares closed at 8,659.65 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.86% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,425.75 1,398.82 1,037.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,425.75 1,398.82 1,037.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 739.10 668.06 551.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.75 42.22 34.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.23 58.11 -72.96
Power & Fuel -- 126.22 94.57
Employees Cost 74.73 74.78 64.83
Depreciation 39.76 36.62 35.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 385.90 220.21 149.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.74 172.60 180.19
Other Income 46.56 22.89 30.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.30 195.49 210.31
Interest 0.60 1.79 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 212.70 193.70 209.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 212.70 193.70 209.93
Tax 54.16 45.19 53.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 158.54 148.51 156.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 158.54 148.51 156.09
Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.59 29.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 53.67 50.19 52.76
Diluted EPS 53.67 50.19 52.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 53.67 50.19 52.76
Diluted EPS 53.67 50.19 52.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 25, 2022
