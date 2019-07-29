Atul Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 993.30 crore, up 11.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 993.30 crore in June 2019 up 11.85% from Rs. 888.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.73 crore in June 2019 up 54.09% from Rs. 84.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.34 crore in June 2019 up 45.78% from Rs. 155.26 crore in June 2018.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 43.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 28.38 in June 2018.

Atul shares closed at 3,678.30 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 30.46% over the last 12 months.