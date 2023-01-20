English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Atul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.47 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,194.47 crore in December 2022 down 11.16% from Rs. 1,344.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 154.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.68 crore in December 2022 down 6.77% from Rs. 241.00 crore in December 2021.

    Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 52.09 in December 2021.

    Atul shares closed at 7,751.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.76% over the last 12 months.

    Atul
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,194.471,355.681,344.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,194.471,355.681,344.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials567.65687.45733.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.2058.9935.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.08-31.34-88.14
    Power & Fuel--170.57--
    Employees Cost71.3378.6566.76
    Depreciation41.3140.0237.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses328.45202.83364.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.45148.51195.94
    Other Income44.9271.617.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.37220.12203.43
    Interest0.420.370.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax182.95219.75202.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax182.95219.75202.84
    Tax46.0851.4548.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.87168.30154.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.87168.30154.11
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5129.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.3657.0052.09
    Diluted EPS46.3657.0052.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.3657.0352.09
    Diluted EPS46.3657.0052.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Atul #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 04:11 pm