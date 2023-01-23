 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.47 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,194.47 crore in December 2022 down 11.16% from Rs. 1,344.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 154.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.68 crore in December 2022 down 6.77% from Rs. 241.00 crore in December 2021.

Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 52.09 in December 2021.

Atul shares closed at 7,431.45 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and -25.10% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,194.47 1,355.68 1,344.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,194.47 1,355.68 1,344.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 567.65 687.45 733.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.20 58.99 35.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.08 -31.34 -88.14
Power & Fuel -- 170.57 --
Employees Cost 71.33 78.65 66.76
Depreciation 41.31 40.02 37.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 328.45 202.83 364.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.45 148.51 195.94
Other Income 44.92 71.61 7.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.37 220.12 203.43
Interest 0.42 0.37 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 182.95 219.75 202.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 182.95 219.75 202.84
Tax 46.08 51.45 48.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.87 168.30 154.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.87 168.30 154.11
Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.51 29.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.36 57.00 52.09
Diluted EPS 46.36 57.00 52.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.36 57.03 52.09
Diluted EPS 46.36 57.00 52.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am