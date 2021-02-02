Atul Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 874.56 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 874.56 crore in December 2020 down 10.58% from Rs. 978.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.07 crore in December 2020 up 9.51% from Rs. 159.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.66 crore in December 2020 up 4.87% from Rs. 241.88 crore in December 2019.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 59.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 53.89 in December 2019.

Atul shares closed at 6,527.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.40% returns over the last 6 months and 35.35% over the last 12 months.