Atul Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,019.49 crore, up 26.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,019.49 crore in December 2018 up 26.85% from Rs. 803.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.89 crore in December 2018 up 77.13% from Rs. 65.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.79 crore in December 2018 up 63.38% from Rs. 126.57 crore in December 2017.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 39.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 22.25 in December 2017.

Atul shares closed at 3,490.80 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 19.38% over the last 12 months.