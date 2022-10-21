 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atul Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,487.27 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,487.27 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 1,249.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.91 crore in September 2022 up 2.92% from Rs. 146.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.14 crore in September 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 239.75 crore in September 2021.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 51.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 49.56 in September 2021.

Atul shares closed at 8,655.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.65% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,487.27 1,476.85 1,249.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,487.27 1,476.85 1,249.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 716.54 759.57 648.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.27 59.81 53.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.25 -58.93 -33.50
Power & Fuel 180.02 -- 110.99
Employees Cost 95.70 90.72 84.35
Depreciation 49.07 47.29 43.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 204.71 392.73 167.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.21 185.66 174.68
Other Income 31.86 35.94 21.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.07 221.60 195.77
Interest 1.94 1.57 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 201.13 220.03 193.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 201.13 220.03 193.98
Tax 54.39 57.69 49.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.74 162.34 144.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.74 162.34 144.45
Minority Interest 2.84 1.05 0.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.33 1.13 1.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 150.91 164.52 146.63
Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.51 29.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.11 55.70 49.56
Diluted EPS 51.11 55.70 49.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.73 55.70 49.56
Diluted EPS 51.11 55.70 49.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
