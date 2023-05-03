Atul Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,195.15 crore, down 12.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:Net Sales at Rs 1,195.15 crore in March 2023 down 12.79% from Rs. 1,370.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.56 crore in March 2023 down 31.34% from Rs. 136.26 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.58 crore in March 2023 down 23.67% from Rs. 227.42 crore in March 2022.
Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 46.05 in March 2022.
|Atul shares closed at 6,591.55 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.15% returns over the last 6 months and -25.82% over the last 12 months.
|Atul
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,195.15
|1,268.25
|1,370.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,195.15
|1,268.25
|1,370.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|521.65
|606.41
|668.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.81
|39.57
|59.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|74.00
|23.53
|-7.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|132.16
|Employees Cost
|94.70
|89.07
|93.20
|Depreciation
|51.07
|50.38
|44.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|303.62
|337.42
|219.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.30
|121.87
|161.15
|Other Income
|24.21
|22.86
|22.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|122.51
|144.73
|183.37
|Interest
|2.19
|2.20
|3.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|120.32
|142.53
|179.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|120.32
|142.53
|179.96
|Tax
|29.73
|39.40
|45.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|90.59
|103.13
|134.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|90.59
|103.13
|134.73
|Minority Interest
|1.35
|2.22
|-0.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.62
|-0.25
|1.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|93.56
|105.10
|136.26
|Equity Share Capital
|29.51
|29.51
|29.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.69
|35.60
|46.05
|Diluted EPS
|31.69
|35.60
|46.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.69
|35.60
|46.05
|Diluted EPS
|31.69
|35.60
|46.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited