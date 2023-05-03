English
    Atul Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,195.15 crore, down 12.79% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:Net Sales at Rs 1,195.15 crore in March 2023 down 12.79% from Rs. 1,370.42 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.56 crore in March 2023 down 31.34% from Rs. 136.26 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.58 crore in March 2023 down 23.67% from Rs. 227.42 crore in March 2022.
    Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 46.05 in March 2022.Atul shares closed at 6,591.55 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.15% returns over the last 6 months and -25.82% over the last 12 months.
    Atul
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,195.151,268.251,370.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,195.151,268.251,370.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials521.65606.41668.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.8139.5759.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks74.0023.53-7.84
    Power & Fuel----132.16
    Employees Cost94.7089.0793.20
    Depreciation51.0750.3844.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses303.62337.42219.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.30121.87161.15
    Other Income24.2122.8622.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.51144.73183.37
    Interest2.192.203.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.32142.53179.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax120.32142.53179.96
    Tax29.7339.4045.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.59103.13134.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.59103.13134.73
    Minority Interest1.352.22-0.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.62-0.251.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.56105.10136.26
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5129.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6935.6046.05
    Diluted EPS31.6935.6046.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6935.6046.05
    Diluted EPS31.6935.6046.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:00 am