Atul Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,370.42 crore, up 22.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,370.42 crore in March 2022 up 22.81% from Rs. 1,115.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.26 crore in March 2022 down 22.16% from Rs. 175.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.42 crore in March 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 272.95 crore in March 2021.

Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 59.04 in March 2021.

Atul shares closed at 9,795.70 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.25% returns over the last 6 months and 18.50% over the last 12 months.