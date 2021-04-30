Atul Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,115.93 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,115.93 crore in March 2021 up 15.58% from Rs. 965.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.05 crore in March 2021 up 23.93% from Rs. 141.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.95 crore in March 2021 up 22.07% from Rs. 223.60 crore in March 2020.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 59.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 47.62 in March 2020.

Atul shares closed at 8,375.05 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 69.29% over the last 12 months.