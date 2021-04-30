MARKET NEWS

Atul Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,115.93 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,115.93 crore in March 2021 up 15.58% from Rs. 965.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.05 crore in March 2021 up 23.93% from Rs. 141.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.95 crore in March 2021 up 22.07% from Rs. 223.60 crore in March 2020.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 59.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 47.62 in March 2020.

Atul shares closed at 8,375.05 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 69.29% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,115.93952.89965.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,115.93952.89965.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials513.48412.59422.04
Purchase of Traded Goods45.0032.3335.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.60-19.451.27
Power & Fuel90.4280.7895.24
Employees Cost80.2279.3678.51
Depreciation36.5933.4033.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses164.09124.31145.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax217.73209.57154.30
Other Income18.6337.2635.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax236.36246.83189.85
Interest2.362.162.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax234.00244.67187.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax234.00244.67187.49
Tax59.4556.7345.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.55187.94141.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.55187.94141.54
Minority Interest-1.62-1.77-1.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.122.410.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates175.05188.58141.25
Equity Share Capital29.5929.6629.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS59.0463.5847.62
Diluted EPS59.0463.5847.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS59.0463.5847.62
Diluted EPS59.0463.5847.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Atul #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 30, 2021 05:03 pm

