Atul Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 965.47 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 965.47 crore in March 2020 down 8.75% from Rs. 1,058.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.25 crore in March 2020 up 26.61% from Rs. 111.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.60 crore in March 2020 up 7.87% from Rs. 207.28 crore in March 2019.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 47.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 37.61 in March 2019.

Atul shares closed at 4,869.75 on April 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.87% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.