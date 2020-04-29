App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atul Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 965.47 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 965.47 crore in March 2020 down 8.75% from Rs. 1,058.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.25 crore in March 2020 up 26.61% from Rs. 111.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.60 crore in March 2020 up 7.87% from Rs. 207.28 crore in March 2019.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 47.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 37.61 in March 2019.

Atul shares closed at 4,869.75 on April 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.87% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations965.471,041.411,058.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations965.471,041.411,058.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials422.04453.72517.19
Purchase of Traded Goods35.022.634.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.2740.3529.46
Power & Fuel95.2494.8885.52
Employees Cost78.5175.4270.35
Depreciation33.7532.4032.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses145.34125.12148.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.30216.89170.09
Other Income35.5511.504.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.85228.39174.31
Interest2.363.141.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax187.49225.25172.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax187.49225.25172.63
Tax45.9557.2460.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.54168.01111.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.54168.01111.90
Minority Interest-1.22-0.77-1.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.931.671.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates141.25168.91111.56
Equity Share Capital29.6629.6629.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS47.6256.9537.61
Diluted EPS47.6256.9537.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS47.6256.9537.61
Diluted EPS47.6256.9537.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Apr 29, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Atul #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results

