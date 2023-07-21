Atul Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,182.02 crore, down 19.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,182.02 crore in June 2023 down 19.96% from Rs. 1,476.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.35 crore in June 2023 down 37.18% from Rs. 164.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.46 crore in June 2023 down 29.17% from Rs. 268.89 crore in June 2022.

Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 35.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 55.70 in June 2022.

Atul shares closed at 6,582.35 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months and -19.80% over the last 12 months.