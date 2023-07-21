English
    Atul Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,182.02 crore, down 19.96% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,182.02 crore in June 2023 down 19.96% from Rs. 1,476.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.35 crore in June 2023 down 37.18% from Rs. 164.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.46 crore in June 2023 down 29.17% from Rs. 268.89 crore in June 2022.

    Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 35.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 55.70 in June 2022.

    Atul shares closed at 6,582.35 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months and -19.80% over the last 12 months.

    Atul
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,182.021,195.151,476.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,182.021,195.151,476.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials497.27521.65759.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.4451.8159.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks90.6874.00-58.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.2794.7090.72
    Depreciation51.9351.0747.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses271.10303.62392.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.3398.30185.66
    Other Income8.2024.2135.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.53122.51221.60
    Interest2.032.191.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax136.50120.32220.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax136.50120.32220.03
    Tax36.4129.7357.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.0990.59162.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.0990.59162.34
    Minority Interest1.301.351.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.961.621.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.3593.56164.52
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5129.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.0231.6955.70
    Diluted EPS35.0231.6955.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.0231.6955.70
    Diluted EPS35.0231.6955.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

