Atul Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,476.85 crore, up 36.72% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,476.85 crore in June 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 1,080.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.52 crore in June 2022 down 0.86% from Rs. 165.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.89 crore in June 2022 up 1.19% from Rs. 265.73 crore in June 2021.

Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 56.09 in June 2021.

Atul shares closed at 8,655.25 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and -5.86% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,476.85 1,370.42 1,080.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,476.85 1,370.42 1,080.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 759.57 668.88 539.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.81 59.03 41.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.93 -7.84 -62.86
Power & Fuel -- 132.16 99.22
Employees Cost 90.72 93.20 79.62
Depreciation 47.29 44.05 43.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 392.73 219.79 146.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.66 161.15 192.85
Other Income 35.94 22.22 29.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.60 183.37 222.47
Interest 1.57 3.41 2.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 220.03 179.96 220.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 220.03 179.96 220.41
Tax 57.69 45.23 57.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 162.34 134.73 163.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.34 134.73 163.21
Minority Interest 1.05 -0.30 0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.13 1.83 1.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 164.52 136.26 165.94
Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.59 29.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.70 46.05 56.09
Diluted EPS 55.70 46.05 56.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.70 46.05 56.09
Diluted EPS 55.70 46.05 56.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
