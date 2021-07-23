MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Atul Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.20 crore, up 63.53% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.20 crore in June 2021 up 63.53% from Rs. 660.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.94 crore in June 2021 up 40.89% from Rs. 117.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.73 crore in June 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 199.30 crore in June 2020.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 56.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 39.71 in June 2020.

Close

Atul shares closed at 9,198.25 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.30% returns over the last 6 months and 94.70% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,080.201,115.93660.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,080.201,115.93660.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials539.37513.48251.41
Purchase of Traded Goods41.8045.0031.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.86-31.601.59
Power & Fuel99.2290.4253.38
Employees Cost79.6280.2274.02
Depreciation43.2636.5933.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses146.94164.0990.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax192.85217.73125.54
Other Income29.6218.6340.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.47236.36166.18
Interest2.062.362.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax220.41234.00163.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax220.41234.00163.51
Tax57.2059.4545.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities163.21174.55117.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period163.21174.55117.66
Minority Interest0.79-1.62-0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.942.120.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates165.94175.05117.78
Equity Share Capital29.5929.5929.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS56.0959.0439.71
Diluted EPS56.0959.0439.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS56.0959.0439.71
Diluted EPS56.0959.0439.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Atul #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 23, 2021 03:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.