Atul Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.20 crore, up 63.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.20 crore in June 2021 up 63.53% from Rs. 660.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.94 crore in June 2021 up 40.89% from Rs. 117.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.73 crore in June 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 199.30 crore in June 2020.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 56.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 39.71 in June 2020.

Atul shares closed at 9,198.25 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.30% returns over the last 6 months and 94.70% over the last 12 months.