Atul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,268.25 crore, down 8.12% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,268.25 crore in December 2022 down 8.12% from Rs. 1,380.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.10 crore in December 2022 down 32.38% from Rs. 155.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.11 crore in December 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 254.54 crore in December 2021.

Atul EPS has decreased to Rs. 35.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 52.53 in December 2021.

Atul shares closed at 7,751.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.76% over the last 12 months.

Atul
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,268.25 1,487.27 1,380.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,268.25 1,487.27 1,380.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 606.41 716.54 742.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.57 73.27 41.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.53 -3.25 -103.13
Power & Fuel -- 180.02 --
Employees Cost 89.07 95.70 85.37
Depreciation 50.38 49.07 45.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 337.42 204.71 361.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.87 171.21 206.07
Other Income 22.86 31.86 3.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.73 203.07 209.14
Interest 2.20 1.94 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.53 201.13 207.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.53 201.13 207.23
Tax 39.40 54.39 53.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.13 146.74 154.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.13 146.74 154.19
Minority Interest 2.22 2.84 -1.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.25 1.33 2.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 105.10 150.91 155.43
Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.51 29.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.60 51.11 52.53
Diluted EPS 35.60 51.11 52.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.60 49.73 52.53
Diluted EPS 35.60 51.11 52.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

