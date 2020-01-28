Atul Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,041.41 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,041.41 crore in December 2019 up 0.96% from Rs. 1,031.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.91 crore in December 2019 up 44.32% from Rs. 117.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 260.79 crore in December 2019 up 24.68% from Rs. 209.17 crore in December 2018.

Atul EPS has increased to Rs. 56.95 in December 2019 from Rs. 39.46 in December 2018.

Atul shares closed at 4,917.60 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.00% returns over the last 6 months and 48.39% over the last 12 months.