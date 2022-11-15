English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Atul Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.61 crore, up 38.53% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.61 crore in September 2022 up 38.53% from Rs. 82.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 108.22% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 up 231.61% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2021.

    Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in September 2021.

    Atul Auto shares closed at 273.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.

    Atul Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.6196.7882.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.6196.7882.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.9979.9864.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.67-2.591.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3910.4710.73
    Depreciation3.033.011.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.5710.139.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.30-4.22-6.28
    Other Income0.750.620.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.05-3.60-5.51
    Interest1.481.470.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.57-5.07-6.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.57-5.07-6.24
    Tax0.20-0.83-1.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.37-4.24-4.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.37-4.24-4.50
    Equity Share Capital10.9710.9710.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.17-1.93-2.05
    Diluted EPS0.17-1.93-2.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.17-1.93-2.05
    Diluted EPS0.17-1.93-2.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Atul Auto #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am