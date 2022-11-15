Atul Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.61 crore, up 38.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.61 crore in September 2022 up 38.53% from Rs. 82.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 108.22% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 up 231.61% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2021.

Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in September 2021.

Atul Auto shares closed at 273.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.