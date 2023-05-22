Atul Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.68 crore, up 63.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.68 crore in March 2023 up 63.85% from Rs. 85.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2023 up 198.94% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2023 up 568.46% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022.

Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.59 in March 2022.

Atul Auto shares closed at 377.90 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.77% returns over the last 6 months and 118.38% over the last 12 months.