Atul Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.86 crore, down 5.82% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.86 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 91.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022 down 10.29% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022 up 47.26% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2021.

Atul Auto shares closed at 169.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.

Atul Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.86 93.77 91.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.86 93.77 91.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.20 78.40 74.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.88 -0.49 1.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.21 11.71 10.29
Depreciation 2.98 3.08 1.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.63 11.65 9.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.04 -10.58 -7.04
Other Income 0.46 0.66 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.58 -9.92 -6.54
Interest 1.43 1.42 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.01 -11.34 -6.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.01 -11.34 -6.71
Tax -1.33 -2.82 -1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.68 -8.52 -5.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.68 -8.52 -5.15
Equity Share Capital 10.97 10.97 10.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.59 -3.88 -2.35
Diluted EPS -2.59 -3.88 -2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.59 -3.88 -2.35
Diluted EPS -2.59 -3.88 -2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:40 pm
