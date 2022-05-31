Atul Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.86 crore, down 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.86 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 91.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022 down 10.29% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022 up 47.26% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2021.

Atul Auto shares closed at 169.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.