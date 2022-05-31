Atul Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.86 crore, down 5.82% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.86 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 91.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022 down 10.29% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022 up 47.26% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2021.
Atul Auto shares closed at 169.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.
|Atul Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.86
|93.77
|91.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.86
|93.77
|91.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.20
|78.40
|74.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.88
|-0.49
|1.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.21
|11.71
|10.29
|Depreciation
|2.98
|3.08
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.63
|11.65
|9.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.04
|-10.58
|-7.04
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.66
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.58
|-9.92
|-6.54
|Interest
|1.43
|1.42
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.01
|-11.34
|-6.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.01
|-11.34
|-6.71
|Tax
|-1.33
|-2.82
|-1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.68
|-8.52
|-5.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.68
|-8.52
|-5.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.97
|10.97
|10.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.59
|-3.88
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-3.88
|-2.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.59
|-3.88
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-3.88
|-2.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited