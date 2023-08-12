Atul Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.37 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.37 crore in June 2023 down 47.95% from Rs. 96.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2023 down 89.15% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2023 down 906.78% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

Atul Auto shares closed at 371.90 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and 111.31% over the last 12 months.