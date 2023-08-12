English
    Atul Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.37 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.37 crore in June 2023 down 47.95% from Rs. 96.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2023 down 89.15% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2023 down 906.78% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

    Atul Auto shares closed at 371.90 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and 111.31% over the last 12 months.

    Atul Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.37138.2796.78
    Other Operating Income--2.41--
    Total Income From Operations50.37140.6896.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.2498.4579.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.219.46-2.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3511.4210.47
    Depreciation3.793.763.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.839.8510.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.637.74-4.22
    Other Income0.900.680.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.738.42-3.60
    Interest0.991.551.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.726.87-5.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.726.87-5.07
    Tax-2.701.25-0.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.025.62-4.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.025.62-4.24
    Equity Share Capital13.0311.9410.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.352.52-1.93
    Diluted EPS-3.352.42-1.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.352.52-1.93
    Diluted EPS-3.352.42-1.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

