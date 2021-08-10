Atul Auto Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.18 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.18 crore in June 2021 up 21.21% from Rs. 26.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2021 up 8.71% from Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021 up 15.09% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2020.

Atul Auto shares closed at 208.75 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.78% returns over the last 6 months and 28.50% over the last 12 months.