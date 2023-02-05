 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atul Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.63 crore, up 31.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.63 crore in December 2022 up 31.84% from Rs. 93.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 131.1% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 234.94% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.

Atul Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.63 113.61 93.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.63 113.61 93.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.59 92.99 78.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 -2.67 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.68 11.39 11.71
Depreciation 3.80 3.03 3.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.37 7.57 11.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.68 1.30 -10.58
Other Income 0.75 0.75 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.43 2.05 -9.92
Interest 1.82 1.48 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.61 0.57 -11.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.61 0.57 -11.34
Tax 0.96 0.20 -2.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.65 0.37 -8.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.65 0.37 -8.52
Equity Share Capital 10.97 10.97 10.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.17 -3.88
Diluted EPS 1.21 0.17 -3.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.17 -3.88
Diluted EPS 1.21 0.17 -3.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
