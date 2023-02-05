Atul Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.63 crore, up 31.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.63 crore in December 2022 up 31.84% from Rs. 93.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 131.1% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 234.94% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.

Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in December 2021.

