English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Atul Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.63 crore, up 31.84% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.63 crore in December 2022 up 31.84% from Rs. 93.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 131.1% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 234.94% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.

    Atul Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.63113.6193.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.63113.6193.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.5992.9978.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.51-2.67-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6811.3911.71
    Depreciation3.803.033.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.377.5711.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.681.30-10.58
    Other Income0.750.750.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.432.05-9.92
    Interest1.821.481.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.610.57-11.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.610.57-11.34
    Tax0.960.20-2.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.650.37-8.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.650.37-8.52
    Equity Share Capital10.9710.9710.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.210.17-3.88
    Diluted EPS1.210.17-3.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.210.17-3.88
    Diluted EPS1.210.17-3.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited