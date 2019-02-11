Atul Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 186.13 crore, up 44.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.13 crore in December 2018 up 44.28% from Rs. 129.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.11 crore in December 2018 up 66.08% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.64 crore in December 2018 up 66.29% from Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2017.

Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.42 in December 2017.

Atul Auto shares closed at 296.90 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.61% over the last 12 months.