Atul Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.05 crore, up 43.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.05 crore in September 2022 up 43.82% from Rs. 85.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 99.28% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in September 2022 up 354.42% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2021.

Atul Auto shares closed at 273.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.