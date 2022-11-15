 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Atul Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.05 crore, up 43.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.05 crore in September 2022 up 43.82% from Rs. 85.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 99.28% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in September 2022 up 354.42% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2021.

Atul Auto shares closed at 273.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.

Atul Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.05 106.69 85.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.05 106.69 85.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.99 79.97 64.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.69 -2.59 1.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.82 11.77 11.09
Depreciation 3.47 3.19 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.12 15.80 11.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.34 -1.45 -5.16
Other Income 0.67 0.40 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.01 -1.05 -4.66
Interest 3.92 3.13 1.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 -4.18 -6.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.09 -4.18 -6.21
Tax 0.21 -0.53 -1.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -3.65 -4.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -3.65 -4.51
Minority Interest 0.09 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.03 -3.65 -4.19
Equity Share Capital 10.97 10.97 10.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -1.67 -1.91
Diluted EPS -0.01 -1.67 -1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -1.67 -1.91
Diluted EPS -0.01 -1.67 -1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Atul Auto #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am