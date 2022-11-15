Atul Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.05 crore, up 43.82% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.05 crore in September 2022 up 43.82% from Rs. 85.56 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 99.28% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in September 2022 up 354.42% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2021.
Atul Auto shares closed at 273.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.
|Atul Auto
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.05
|106.69
|85.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.05
|106.69
|85.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.99
|79.97
|64.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.69
|-2.59
|1.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.82
|11.77
|11.09
|Depreciation
|3.47
|3.19
|1.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.12
|15.80
|11.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.34
|-1.45
|-5.16
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.40
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.01
|-1.05
|-4.66
|Interest
|3.92
|3.13
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|-4.18
|-6.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|-4.18
|-6.21
|Tax
|0.21
|-0.53
|-1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-3.65
|-4.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-3.65
|-4.51
|Minority Interest
|0.09
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|-3.65
|-4.19
|Equity Share Capital
|10.97
|10.97
|10.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-1.67
|-1.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-1.67
|-1.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-1.67
|-1.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-1.67
|-1.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited