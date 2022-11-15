English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Atul Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.05 crore, up 43.82% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.05 crore in September 2022 up 43.82% from Rs. 85.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 99.28% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in September 2022 up 354.42% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2021.

    Atul Auto shares closed at 273.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.

    Atul Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.05106.6985.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.05106.6985.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.9979.9764.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.69-2.591.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8211.7711.09
    Depreciation3.473.191.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1215.8011.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.34-1.45-5.16
    Other Income0.670.400.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.01-1.05-4.66
    Interest3.923.131.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.09-4.18-6.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.09-4.18-6.21
    Tax0.21-0.53-1.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-3.65-4.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-3.65-4.51
    Minority Interest0.09----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.03-3.65-4.19
    Equity Share Capital10.9710.9710.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-1.67-1.91
    Diluted EPS-0.01-1.67-1.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-1.67-1.91
    Diluted EPS-0.01-1.67-1.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Atul Auto #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am