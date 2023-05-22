Atul Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.27 crore, up 58.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.27 crore in March 2023 up 58.45% from Rs. 94.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 167.02% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2023 up 2954% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2022.

Atul Auto shares closed at 378.05 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.11% returns over the last 6 months and 118.97% over the last 12 months.