English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Atul Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.27 crore, up 58.45% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.27 crore in March 2023 up 58.45% from Rs. 94.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 167.02% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2023 up 2954% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2022.

    Atul Auto shares closed at 378.05 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.11% returns over the last 6 months and 118.97% over the last 12 months.

    Atul Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.70133.1194.84
    Other Operating Income1.57----
    Total Income From Operations150.27133.1194.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.5894.5169.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.180.510.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1413.2910.51
    Depreciation4.434.533.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1311.2114.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.819.06-3.73
    Other Income0.030.400.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.849.46-3.59
    Interest4.365.073.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.484.39-6.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.484.39-6.97
    Tax2.140.83-1.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.343.56-5.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.343.56-5.73
    Minority Interest0.500.29--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.843.85-5.73
    Equity Share Capital11.9410.9710.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.75-2.62
    Diluted EPS1.721.75-2.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.75-2.62
    Diluted EPS1.721.75-2.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Atul Auto #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:52 am