Atul Auto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.59 crore, down 32.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.59 crore in March 2020 down 32.52% from Rs. 166.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2020 down 68.09% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2020 down 68.87% from Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2019.

Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Atul Auto shares closed at 171.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.20% returns over the last 6 months and -36.50% over the last 12 months.