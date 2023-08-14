Atul Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.65 crore, down 44.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.65 crore in June 2023 down 44.09% from Rs. 106.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2023 down 157.81% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2023 down 280.37% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

Atul Auto shares closed at 366.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and 108.48% over the last 12 months.