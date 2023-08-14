English
    Atul Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.65 crore, down 44.09% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.65 crore in June 2023 down 44.09% from Rs. 106.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2023 down 157.81% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2023 down 280.37% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

    Atul Auto shares closed at 366.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and 108.48% over the last 12 months.

    Atul Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.65148.70106.69
    Other Operating Income--1.57--
    Total Income From Operations59.65150.27106.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.55100.5879.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.146.18-2.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4613.1411.77
    Depreciation4.504.433.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0316.1315.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.759.81-1.45
    Other Income0.390.030.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.369.84-1.05
    Interest3.884.363.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.245.48-4.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.245.48-4.18
    Tax-2.832.14-0.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.413.34-3.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.413.34-3.65
    Minority Interest--0.50--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.413.84-3.65
    Equity Share Capital13.0311.9410.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.161.72-1.67
    Diluted EPS-4.161.72-1.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.161.72-1.67
    Diluted EPS-4.161.72-1.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Atul Auto #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

