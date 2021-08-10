Atul Auto Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.18 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.18 crore in June 2021 up 21.21% from Rs. 26.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2021 up 2.2% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2021 up 11.59% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2020.

Atul Auto shares closed at 208.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.14% returns over the last 6 months and 28.50% over the last 12 months.