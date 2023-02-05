 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atul Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.11 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.11 crore in December 2022 up 29.43% from Rs. 102.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 143.7% from Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.99 crore in December 2022 up 356.7% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.

Atul Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 133.11 123.05 102.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 133.11 123.05 102.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.51 92.99 78.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 -2.69 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.29 12.82 12.79
Depreciation 4.53 3.47 3.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.21 13.12 18.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.06 3.34 -9.05
Other Income 0.40 0.67 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.46 4.01 -8.64
Interest 5.07 3.92 2.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.39 0.09 -11.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.39 0.09 -11.56
Tax 0.83 0.21 -2.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.56 -0.12 -8.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.56 -0.12 -8.81
Minority Interest 0.29 0.09 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.85 -0.03 -8.81
Equity Share Capital 10.97 10.97 10.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 -0.01 -4.02
Diluted EPS 1.75 -0.01 -4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 -0.01 -4.02
Diluted EPS 1.75 -0.01 -4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
