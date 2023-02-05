Atul Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.11 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.11 crore in December 2022 up 29.43% from Rs. 102.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 143.7% from Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.99 crore in December 2022 up 356.7% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.