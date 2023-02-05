English
    Atul Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.11 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.11 crore in December 2022 up 29.43% from Rs. 102.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 143.7% from Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.99 crore in December 2022 up 356.7% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.

    Atul Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.11123.05102.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.11123.05102.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.5192.9978.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.51-2.69-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2912.8212.79
    Depreciation4.533.473.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2113.1218.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.063.34-9.05
    Other Income0.400.670.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.464.01-8.64
    Interest5.073.922.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.390.09-11.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.390.09-11.56
    Tax0.830.21-2.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.56-0.12-8.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.56-0.12-8.81
    Minority Interest0.290.09--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.85-0.03-8.81
    Equity Share Capital10.9710.9710.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.75-0.01-4.02
    Diluted EPS1.75-0.01-4.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.75-0.01-4.02
    Diluted EPS1.75-0.01-4.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
