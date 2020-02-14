Atul Auto Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 192.83 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.83 crore in December 2019 up 3.6% from Rs. 186.13 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.03 crore in December 2019 up 20.23% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.04 crore in December 2019 up 5.26% from Rs. 26.64 crore in December 2018.

Atul Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.59 in December 2018.

Atul Auto shares closed at 239.80 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.12% returns over the last 6 months and -17.48% over the last 12 months.